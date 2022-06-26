More moisture returns Monday

Triple-digit heat has dominated the Coachella Valley today, with warm temperatures felt for areas west as well. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Monday at 8 p.m. due to above normal temperatures across areas that typically stay clear of temperatures quite this warm this time of year.

KESQ

Heat is exacerbated by rising dewpoints in the days ahead. While we've seen some lower-level moisture across the valley for this Sunday, resulting in billowing clouds over areas of higher elevation, conditions have still felt generally dry. An influx of humidity is expected for Monday morning. Isolated thunderstorms for areas surrounding the valley will be possible.

KESQ

Daytime high temperatures on Monday will soar back toward 110° by tomorrow afternoon.

KESQ

Temperatures sink back toward seasonable norms by Thursday. While isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the first half of the week, conditions should be slightly drier and less unstable by the end of the workweek.