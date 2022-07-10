Temperatures above 110° for the week ahead

Warm days continue with slightly above normal temperatures expected for the next several days. Monday should look and feel similar to Sunday, with overall dry conditions. Most of the day will be spent in the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for areas east and southeast of the Coachella Valley on Monday, where temperatures could warm up to 116°.

While temperatures will remain consistent over the next week, conditions are likely to go from dry to muggy by Wednesday. Increasing cloud cover, especially over areas of higher elevation, can be expected, as well as rising potential for isolated thunderstorms surrounding the Coachella Valley by Thursday. Overnight low temperatures come up to even the upper 80s by the middle of the week.