today at 9:48 PM
Published 3:33 PM

High elevation storms continue

Strong storms continue to travel across the region Sunday afternoon.


A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas in the High Desert through 1 a.m. tonight. Excessive runoff in storms may result in flooding for low-lying areas.

Chances for storms continue over the next week for areas of higher elevation, like the High Desert and area mountains. Monsoonal flow may increase locally by the end of the week, which could result in increased chances for storms around the valley.

Temperatures remain around average until Friday. Increased moisture will likely keep temperatures below normal from Friday to Sunday.

Kelley Moody

