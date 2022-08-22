Murky start to the day after overnight storms

We awoke to dusty and hazy conditions this morning thanks to overnight storms that moved through Imperial county South of the Salton Sea. The outflow from those storms funneled sand, dust and more humidity up from the Southeast. You can still see the brownish haze from the Tram Cam this morning.

Dew points and humidity levels should gradually dry out today, and the dust will also slowly settle out of the air.

The dew points will drop into the lower 50s by late this afternoon.

We continue to dry out a bit (not a lot) through tomorrow, but monsoon moisture pushes back into the Valley by Wednesday with an elevated chance for storms for the rest of the week.