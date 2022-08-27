Drier, warmer for the weekend

We're turning off monsoonal moisture over the next several days, allowing for drier conditions and clearer skies across the region. Dewpoints around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon were in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Humidity is far less noticeable whenever dewpoints are under 55°.

In the days to come, high pressure from the west is set to dominate the region. This will steer monsoonal moisture farther to the east, and circulate drier, warmer air across Southern California. Looking 6-10 days out, above normal temperatures will still be anticipated for our area. An average high for this time of year is 107°.

Clear skies are expected in the week to come, with warm temperatures peaking on Wednesday. Temperatures in excess of 110° will likely be felt into the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will hardly drop out of the 90s.