Labor Day Weekend: Hot & muggy conditions continue

Moisture continues to cycle into the Coachella Valley, boosting the overall heat index for our area. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning temperatures felt like low to mid 90s despite actually being in the 80s for most spots. Additional humidity in the atmosphere may allow for thunderstorm development today, especially in the High Desert or local mountains.

KESQ

As humidity continues to create uncomfortable conditions around the valley, temperatures across the region are expected to soar. While we'll likely top out just under 110°, it will feel much warmer than that. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place locally until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Additional heat warnings and advisories have been implemented across the region.

Temperatures peak as we look ahead toward Monday and Tuesday. While conditions will be drier, we are expected to warm up close to 115° for daytime highs. By the end of the upcoming week, we should see temperatures slowly sink back to more seasonable norms.