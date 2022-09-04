Skip to Content
Video
By
today at 5:40 AM
Published 5:34 AM

Long, hot weekend continues

KESQ

While daytime temperatures and conditions are the primary focus of our forecast during this heat wave, it's overnight lows that are tying up records. Yesterday, we tied up a record warm overnight low temperature at 89°, matching the previous record set in 2007. It is certainly possible we may see more records like these tied or broken in the days ahead.

KESQ

The National Weather Service has extended Excessive Heat Warnings around the region. Locally, we will see warnings in place through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Drier air is anticipated over the next few days, allowing for less sticky conditions, but boosting temperatures as high as 115°.

KESQ

Today, we will likely see temperatures around 110° with humidity still dominating the forecast. Drier air by Monday through Wednesday increases temperatures. By the end of the week and the start of the weekend, temperatures cool significantly. Early indications show chances for rain by next weekend, but this will have to be gauged more closely as we near that time frame.

KESQ
Article Topic Follows: Video
Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content