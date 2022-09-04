Long, hot weekend continues

While daytime temperatures and conditions are the primary focus of our forecast during this heat wave, it's overnight lows that are tying up records. Yesterday, we tied up a record warm overnight low temperature at 89°, matching the previous record set in 2007. It is certainly possible we may see more records like these tied or broken in the days ahead.

The National Weather Service has extended Excessive Heat Warnings around the region. Locally, we will see warnings in place through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Drier air is anticipated over the next few days, allowing for less sticky conditions, but boosting temperatures as high as 115°.

Today, we will likely see temperatures around 110° with humidity still dominating the forecast. Drier air by Monday through Wednesday increases temperatures. By the end of the week and the start of the weekend, temperatures cool significantly. Early indications show chances for rain by next weekend, but this will have to be gauged more closely as we near that time frame.