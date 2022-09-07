Local nonprofit Children’s Playtime Productions surprised with $10,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant
Local nonprofit Children's Playtime Productions was surprised with $10,000. It's all made possible by the Coachella Valley Spotlight grant: a partnership between News Channel 3 and H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. It recognizes local nonprofits making a difference in the community.
Catharine Reed and Mike Stutz from the Berger Foundation and Kent Kay with News Channel 3 surprised CPP president Richard De Haven with the grant.
Children's Playtime Productions' mission is to provide quality theatrical and educational programs that enhance the community's and youth's development. The organization wants to enable youth to discover their creativity, self-expression, self-esteem, and to develop an awareness of the community and the world at large.
CPP believes that exposure to an Arts Curriculum can play an important role in developing a child’s creativity while supplementing learning in social sciences, literature, English, reading, and history, among other areas. However, CPP also recognizes that Arts programs cost money that many school budgets simply cannot budget for.
As a non-profit, CPP was created to assist schools in this regard. CPP programs have been developed to supplement existing school curricula while keeping costs to a minimum.