Flash Flood Warning in Coachella, Thousand Palms

UPDATE:

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Morongo Valley now under a Flash Flood Warning through 6:45 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m. for areas north of I-10.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are currently traveling through the valley. Between 0.5" to 1.25" of rain is expected to have already fallen. An additional quarter to half inch is possible in the area currently included in the Flash Flood Warning. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roadways. Flash flooding can be life threatening.

An additional Flash Flood Warning is in place east of the valley until 6:15 p.m. for Box Canyon Road and Chiriaco Summit.

WEATHER DISCUSSION:

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the mountains through Sunday night at 10 p.m. Additional storms could result in flooding throughout the area.

Chances for storms continue Monday, but drier air is set to arrive as the week goes on. Temperatures stay far below normal (104°) over the next week. Slightly warmer temperatures can be expected by next weekend.