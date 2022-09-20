Breezy and mild through midweek

It was another cool morning, with lows dipping into the middle 60s first thing.

An area of low pressure sitting of the Northern California coast will continue to spin in onshore winds and temperatures slightly below average as well.

Winds in the pass could reach 45mph but here in the desert while it will be breezy, winds should remain below the 30mph threshold.

Highs will be below average (101) through the workweek, but by the weekend, highs top out in the lower 100s despite the fact that Fall begins on Thursday!