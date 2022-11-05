Mild weekend, rain next week

It's a quiet weekend for Palm Springs Pride events, with below normal temperatures in the mid-70s. Sunny skies and calm winds are expected through Sunday.

An active weather pattern begins Monday, with an incoming atmospheric river expected to bring widespread rain to Southern California and mountain snow. Locally, light rain will be possible late Monday night, especially for those living farther to the west. More widespread rain is expected to push over the mountains and across the valley on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will stay under an inch, with lesser amounts for the east valley.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect on Monday and last through Wednesday afternoon. During this time, snow levels are expected to drop around 6,000 ft. elevation. Areas above this are likely to see up to a foot of fresh snowfall accumulation. Higher amounts up to two feet will be possible above 7,000 ft. elevation. Travel will be difficult up and down from area mountains.

In response to the upcoming rain and snow, First Alert Weather Alerts have been issued for Monday and Tuesday. Gusty onshore winds will also pick up during this time. Cooler temperatures dipping to the low 60s for daytime highs follow the passage of this storm system's cold front. 70s return by the weekend.