In the clear for now, showers expected by Monday night

We're expecting clearer and drier conditions today as the Pacific Storm cleared out yesterday. Enjoy the sunshine while you can because we're slated to see some cloud coverage by this weekend bringing a new system and a chance of showers by Monday night.

There's less moisture in the air now that the storm has cleared in the Coachella Valley. We're also seeing mild temperatures well into the midday hours. Some areas in the valley seeing a daily high of about 66 degrees.

We'll stay fairly clear well into the night, but come Saturday morning we do start to see some cloud coverage move into the area bringing a chance of showers with it.

Expect mild temperatures in the high 60s this weekend with some clouds moving in, setting us up for the chance of showers Monday night well into Tuesday.

