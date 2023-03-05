Gusty now, warmer later
Mostly cloudy skies remain overhead as low pressure sends cooler air into the Coachella Valley. Gusty winds are expected to continue through Monday morning, with an extension to a Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service for areas in the San Gorgonio Pass.
Sustained winds will likely be between 20-30 mph for wind prone spots in the valley, with gusts possible up to 60 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass. Here's a look at how Sunday evening is expected to shape up.
A mix of sun and cloud cover is expected for the next week. A gradual warm up toward the upper 70s will make for a comfortable week ahead. Overnight low temperatures will warm toward the upper 50s by next weekend.