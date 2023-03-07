Cool and breezy with warmer days ahead

Temperatures continue to stay seasonably cool for much of this week, but gradually, we will eventually see a warming trend to the low 80s for daytime highs. Today expect upper 60s and low 70s with more sunshine during the afternoon.

Low pressure remains consistent regionally, increasing our overall onshore flow over the next few days. Locally, this means breezy conditions this evening and for the next few days.

Another storm system is set to bring more precipitation to Southern California by Friday, but it is unlikely we'll see rain locally. Showers and additional high elevation snow are more likely for areas to our west. Daylight Saving Time begins overnight from Saturday to Sunday.