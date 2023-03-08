Calm before the next storm system

Seasonably cool temperatures continue for those looking to spend some time outside this Wednesday or enjoy tennis paradise at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Expect temperatures to warm to the low 70s for today's daytime highs with mostly clear skies.

Winds will remain occasionally breezy for Wednesday, becoming calmer this evening. Winds take a break for Thursday before another round of onshore flow sets up for Friday with the arrival of the next storm system.

While winds will likely be our greatest impact locally come Friday, there is a chance for spotty showers in the evening. This is a warmer system than the previous cold winter weather makers we have seen lately. Because of that, more rain than snow is expected for the mountain communities. This could result in significant melting and possible flood conditions for those areas. By the weekend, temperatures get a boost to the 80s. Daylight saving time begins Sunday.