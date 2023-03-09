Mild Thursday, next storm system Friday

Temperatures have finally returned to seasonable averages in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the Coachella Valley this Thursday. Stronger winds and increasing cloud cover arrives by the evening ahead of the next storm system targeting Southern California.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas west of the Coachella Valley through the San Gorgonio Pass and area mountains. It is currently set to begin at 6 a.m. Friday morning and last until 10 p.m. During this time, sustained winds may range between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Travel may be difficult in these spots.

Rainfall accumulation from early Friday to Saturday is unlikely to have a big impact locally, with expected totals staying under a tenth of an inch. Mountain communities may experience minor flooding from rain and melting snow, but as of Thursday morning, the snowpack in the San Bernardino mountains appears deep enough to prevent any major issues.

Temperatures rebound following Friday's storm system, but another round of possible rain could be headed for the region by the middle of next week. Overnight low temperatures remain comfortable in the mid to upper 50s.