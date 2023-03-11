Windy weekend, more rain chances next week

While we've dried up in the desert following the most recent round of rain, areas just west of us and mountain communities continue to see scattered showers. Here's a look at how much rain we saw locally as of Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall Totals

Beaumont - 1.01"

Cabazon - 0.62"

Whitewater - 0.19"

Desert Hot Springs - 0.04"

Palm Springs - 0.01"

Following the rain, we maintain windy conditions through the weekend. Wind prone areas locally will be gusty over the next couple days. Blowing sand and difficult driving conditions are expected.

Don't forget, we're springing forward! Daylight saving time begins at 2:00 a.m. when we will lose an hour. Mild temperatures are expected to start this upcoming week. Another round of rain is possible locally from late Tuesday through Wednesday. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.