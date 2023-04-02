First Alert Weather Alert: High winds Monday

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for gusty winds tomorrow. Low pressure is expected to strengthen winds locally starting early Monday. A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service starting 5 a.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in place around the perimeter of our area.

Here's a look at how tomorrow afternoon is expected to shape up.

Gusty winds are expected to reduce air quality around the valley and bring in cooler air. Progressively warmer temperatures are expected through the week and into the weekend. 90s are just around the corner.