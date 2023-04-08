Skip to Content
Warm weekend, more wind next week

Temperatures have gotten a boost this holiday weekend! If you're planning an Easter egg hunt, aim for the cooler morning hours so your treats don't melt. 90s return by the afternoon. Warmer temperatures in the upper 90s are expected to start the upcoming week.

By midweek, another trough of low pressure digs into the region, increasing winds locally. Gusty conditions are currently on track to start Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday.

Cooler air arrives via winds, dropping temperatures back below normal to the 70s to close out the work week. Overnight lows will drop from the 60s to the 50s during this time.

Kelley Moody

