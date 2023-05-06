Breezy now, gusty later

A general troughing pattern continues to keep winds breezy with an onshore flow through the weekend and into Monday. A larger trough arrives Tuesday, bringing possible precipitation to areas west of the mountains and stronger winds locally. Until then, expect winds to look similar to these in the evenings:

That same troughing pattern keeps temperatures slightly below normal for the weekend. Daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s are expected for Sunday.

Temperatures continue to fluctuate between 80s and 90s over the next week. Following Tuesday and Wednesday's expected gusty conditions, a ridge of high pressure builds across the region. Triple digit temperatures return by the weekend. We may also be in for a round of humidity by the weekend, but it is too soon to say how the atmospheric pattern will play out. Stay tuned for updates.