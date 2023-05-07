Winds and warmer temperatures ahead

After a mild weekend in the 80s, Monday starts on a warm but seasonable note in the low 90s. Winds will help cool us off in the evening as we maintain our current breezy pattern.

Stronger winds are expected by Tuesday as low pressure digs into the region. A First Alert Weather Alert may be issued in response to gusty conditions expected by Tuesday evening. Blowing sand and dust will likely reduce visibility and air quality.

Winds remain gusty through Wednesday, knocking down temperatures to the low 80s. High pressure quickly builds after, sending temperatures back toward triple digit daytime highs by the weekend. The expected atmospheric movements may also trigger a dose of humidity locally as temperatures warm.