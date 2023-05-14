Prepping for midweek moisture

Warm days with triple digit temperatures continue as we look ahead at the start of the work week.

By Wednesday, expect conditions to feel more humid. An early dose of monsoonal moisture is set to cycle into the region, increasing dew points and chances for possible thunderstorms, especially in areas of higher elevation.

Potentially muggy days look to continue into the weekend, with temperatures remaining above seasonable averages in the mid-90s. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 70s.