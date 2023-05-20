Still sticky, drying trend on the way

Humidity sticks around the Coachella Valley for this weekend with elevated dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Additional moisture in the atmosphere combined with slightly above normal temperatures continues to fuel chances for thunderstorms, especially in the high desert and surrounding mountains. This trend continues through the start of the upcoming work week.

Expect consistent conditions for Sunday. Temperatures warm to the upper 90s and low triple digits by the afternoon.

Cooler, drier conditions are anticipated in the upcoming week. A longwave trough arrives midweek, allowing light winds to push out moisture and bring down temperatures.