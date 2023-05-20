Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 2:29 PM

Still sticky, drying trend on the way

KESQ

Humidity sticks around the Coachella Valley for this weekend with elevated dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Additional moisture in the atmosphere combined with slightly above normal temperatures continues to fuel chances for thunderstorms, especially in the high desert and surrounding mountains. This trend continues through the start of the upcoming work week.

Expect consistent conditions for Sunday. Temperatures warm to the upper 90s and low triple digits by the afternoon.

Cooler, drier conditions are anticipated in the upcoming week. A longwave trough arrives midweek, allowing light winds to push out moisture and bring down temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content