Thunderstorms continue, drier next week

Monsoonal moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms across the region, especially in the surrounding mountains and across the high desert. Storms are bringing heavy downpours, hail, strong winds, and lightning. We continue to monitor for any activity coming closer to home.

Muggy conditions continue for Monday with temperatures warming to the upper 90s and low triple digits in the afternoon.

Drier conditions arrive on Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves in, shifting the current flow of monsoonal moisture. Temperatures will cool to the lower end of the 90s by the end of the week.