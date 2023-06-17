First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Sunday, Monday

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for gusty winds beginning Sunday at 2 p.m. and lasting through Monday at 11 p.m. During this time, strong winds may create difficult conditions on the roads and reduced visibility. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service and a Windblown Dust Advisory is in place from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Peak wind gusts could be up to 60 mph for wind prone spots, specifically through the San Gorgonio Pass and for areas directly surrounding the I-10 corridor. Here's a look at how winds are expected shape up Sunday evening:

Strong winds will bring in cooler air, resulting in a significant cooling by Monday. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s for most of the upcoming week. Overnight temperatures fall to the 60s.