Chance thunderstorms to start the week

This afternoon we continue to watch for potential storms in our surrounding mountains. Around 3 p.m. a cell popped up south of Cathedral City, and clouds have been billowing over San Gorgonio Mountain. Dew points have been elevated in the 60s across the valley floor.

Storm chances increase for Monday afternoon, especially in areas of higher elevation. Here's a look at possible storms expected by 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Chances for storms continue Tuesday before the atmosphere begins to dry out again. Warmer temperatures above 110° are expected as we near the weekend.