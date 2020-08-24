Skip to Content
7-Day Forecast
By
Published 8:40 am

A Slow Return to Drier Weather

Dew points are still running in the 60s but we expect a gradual drying trend over the rest of the week.

This should make things feel a bit better despite highs that still above average. While the Coachella Valley is not included, an Excessive Heat Watch is up for parts of the Desert Southwest through tomorrow evening.

With the hotter temps and elevated humidity today there is still a chance for scattered mountain storms later this afteroon.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern throughout the week, so highs will remain above normal, but the monsoonal moisture should continue to retreat.

We'll range between 110 and 113 just about all week long, with slightly cooler temps for the weekend.

Alerts / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / Heat Alert / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Weather / Weather Alerts

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply