Remaining below normal with some chances for rain on the way

KESQ Weather Video

The normal high temperature for Palm Springs this time of year is 80°. Temperatures will remain below that through the weekend and even next week. You could stay it still feels like winter instead of spring!

We are staying below normal as an area of low pressure moves closer to the coast. This area of low pressure will be weakening as it moves but it will bring some rain Sunday night into Monday.

Rain amounts will be more significant for areas west of the Coachella Valley. The valley floor could see one hundredths of an inch of rainfall. Snow levels are also expected to be much higher, 6,000 to 7,000 ft.

Some showers lingering into Monday morning, but again, the desert not expecting too much activity with this system. Temperatures will stay nice and comfortable through the week with a bit more of a cool down by Wednesday as more rain chances move in.