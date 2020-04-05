A dry below-average end to the weekend with rain moving in on Monday

7-Day Forecast

The high temperature in Palm Springs yesterday was 81°. That's just a degree shy of the seasonal average of 82°. Today, an area of low pressure is slowly inching south. This will continue to filter in cooler air to the region. Temperatures across much of California will remain below seasonal normal.

This incoming system will bring widespread showers Monday. Rain chances continue Tuesday with more widespread rain returning Wednesday before isolated chances remain for Thursday. Areas west could see light precipitation this evening. This slow-moving system has the potential to bring thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday along with areas of heavy rainfall leading to flooded roadways.

The Winter Storm Watch that was in effect yesterday has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. The timing is 11 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Thursday. The morning commute will be especially difficult to near impossible Monday morning. Between 5,000 and 6,000 ft. elevation 4"-12" of snowfall is possible. 1'-2' is possible between 6,000 and 7,000 ft. Above 7,000 ft. 2'-4' will be possible. Snow levels will be between 6,000 and 6,500 ft. beginning Monday and will drop as low as 4,500 ft. by Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to cool through the week. High's are expected to remain in the 60s through Wednesday before a warmer and drier trend takes over leading into the next weekend.