Low pressure departs east, leaving behind warmer and drier weather

7-Day Forecast

Since April 6th, Palm Springs International Airport has picked up on 1.08" of rainfall. On April 10th, they tied the record rainfall amount of 0.35", replacing the 1965 record.

The slow moving area of low pressure that brought cooler temperatures and rainfall to the Coachella Valley is pushing east. Behind it, temperatures will warm up and skies will become mostly clear.

Another trough of low pressure will graze into Southern California Sunday into Monday, bringing a deeper marine layer along the coast with some light showers west of the mountains. The desert will remain dry during this time with a warming trend through the week.

The weekend will see temperatures in the upper 70s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will be closer to the seasonal normal in the lower to mid 80s. The normal for Palm Springs for today is 83°, 84° by Sunday.

Winds will be breezy on Easter Sunday for the Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach into the 30s. These winds will stay below advisory level.