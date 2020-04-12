A pleasant, below average, and breezy Easter Sunday

7-Day Forecast

The high temperature in Palm Springs yesterday reached 79°. The average temperature for today is 84°. Temperatures will remain below the average for the next few days. A weak upper level trough will lift moist air in place along and west of the mountains. Some light precipitation will be possible for the mountains and areas west, closer to the coast.

This will continue through Monday. Then, this trough pushes east and is replaced by a warmer and drier pattern throughout Southern California. The desert this Easter Sunday is expecting mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. No precipitation is expected.

Winds will become breezy through the afternoon and evening. These winds will be from the west to northwest. On the valley floor winds will be between 15-20 mph with gusts reaching into the 30s. For more wind prone areas gusts will reach more into the 40s. By 4 p.m. you can see Whitewater registering a possible wind gust in the upper 40s.

Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable and below average for the next few days. By the middle of the week, temperatures will be warming back up near the seasonal normal. Then, we are watching a cooling trend with possible chances for more rain for the end of the week. As of now, impact looks low with chances remaining light. We will continue to watch any changes throughout the week.