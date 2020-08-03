Hot today with some cooling through the middle of the week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Sunday reached a high temperature of 114°. The average for this time of year is 107°. Today will feel very similar.

A ridge of high pressure is still keeping things warm for us in Southern California. As we navigate to Tuesday, a trough of low pressure begins to dip south along the west coast. This trough will bring some cooling, relative to temperatures we have been feeling. Temperatures are expected to be at or below average Wednesday through Saturday.

We also continue to monitor the Apple Fire burning north of Cherry Valley in Riverside County. As of 7:43 p.m. Sunday evening, the fire had burned 20,516 acres with 5% containment. Due to the smoke plumes and winds, there is a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley through today. This could produce unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality for the region. Sunday, we even saw much of our skies covered with this smoke.

Overall, tracking a few more degrees of a cool down by Wednesday where temperatures will be back near the seasonal average.