Slow cooling through the week

7-Day Forecast

The ridge of high pressure that brought big heat this past weekend is weakening and our temperatures are responding. Palm Springs was up to 109° as of 3:30 p.m., four degrees cooler than yesterday's high.

Despite temperatures beginning to cool, gusty northwest winds will continue each evening. Gusts look to average 30-40 MPH this evening along the San Gorgonio Pass and into the Coachella Valley along I-10.

The westerly flow will also send light to moderate smoke, from the Apple Fire, across the High Desert once again.

Relief from above normal temperatures will arrive Wednesday with continued cooling into Thursday.