Temperatures lowering through mid-week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Monday reached a high temperature of 113°. This is just one degree below what we hit on Sunday and still above the average of 107°.

Temperatures this afternoon will remain above average by a few degrees. Then, a trough of low pressure will begin to move down along the west coast and cool temperatures by the middle of the week.

The Apple Fire is still burning in Riverside County, north of Cherry Valley. The fire is nearly 27,000 acres with 7% containment. South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended the Smoke Advisory for areas in the Coachella Valley through Tuesday. The smoke from the fire could reduce the air quality, especially for sensitive groups.

Temperatures by Wednesday, reaching just below average. By Thursday, remaining much cooler relative to the temperatures we have been experiencing over the last couple of weeks.