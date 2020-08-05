Slow cooling through Thursday

7-Day Forecast

Tuesday, Palm Springs reached 112°. The average this time of year is 107°. Through Thursday, there will be a slow cooling trend, bringing temperatures below average.

The reason is because of a trough of low pressure dipping along the west coast. This trough will be filtering in cooler air with onshore winds. These winds will also make conditions gusty through the San Gorgonio Pass. When it comes to smoke from the Apple Fire, this is not a good thing.

By the afternoon and evening hours, westerly winds will become stronger and that will spread smoke farther east. Areas including Yucca valley, Twentynine Palms and through Joshua Tree will see the brunt of the smoke. Of course, closer to the fire will see higher concentrations of smoke. The Coachella Valley is still included in the Smoke Advisory sent out by South Coast Air Quality Management District through Wednesday but transport south will be minimal. The fire is still at nearly 27,000 acres and is 20% contained.

Temperatures will be the coolest by Thursday, reaching 102°, 5° below average. We are expecting a slow warm up by the weekend as the trough of low pressure weakens.