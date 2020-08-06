Coolest day of the week
Notice a difference today? We woke up to lows in the 70s and highs this afternoon are below normal! Average for the date is 107° but Palm Springs has recorded 102°, as of 3:00 p.m.
The cool down is brought to us by a trough of low pressure over the west coast. It's also responsible for the gusty west winds we've been experiencing.
No difference in the wind tonight. Expect gusts 20-40 MPH around the valley floor, 50+ MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass near Whitewater.
Winds will weaken Friday as temperatures gradually warm through the weekend. Seasonal temperatures will continue into next week along with dry conditions.
Comments