Coolest day of the week

7-Day Forecast

Notice a difference today? We woke up to lows in the 70s and highs this afternoon are below normal! Average for the date is 107° but Palm Springs has recorded 102°, as of 3:00 p.m.

The cool down is brought to us by a trough of low pressure over the west coast. It's also responsible for the gusty west winds we've been experiencing.

No difference in the wind tonight. Expect gusts 20-40 MPH around the valley floor, 50+ MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass near Whitewater.

Winds will weaken Friday as temperatures gradually warm through the weekend. Seasonal temperatures will continue into next week along with dry conditions.