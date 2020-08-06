Today will be the coolest day of the week

7-Day Forecast

On Wednesday, temperatures hovered right near average. Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 108°. Thursday, temperatures will drop even more due to a trough of low pressure along the west coast.

Temperatures are expected to be below average by 5°. The average high temperature in Palm Springs for this time of year is 107°

With this trough of low pressure, it is also increasing westerly winds. Therefore, the Smoke Advisory by South Coast Air Quality Management District has been extended through Thursday. As winds increase through the afternoon and evening the smoke can transport east. Transport south into the Coachella Valley is minimal but still possible.

The coolest day today at 102°. Then, as the trough of low pressure weakens Friday, temperatures will slowly warm back near seasonal. We are not expecting much variation by next week as temperatures hover near seasonal average.