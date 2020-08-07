A slight warming for the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Thursday was the coolest day of the week with Palm Springs reaching a high temperature of 103°. The average for this time of year is 107°. Temperatures will see a slight warm up back near average for Friday as the trough of low pressure that was with us the last couple days weakens.

Heading towards the weekend and next week a ridge of high pressure begins to inch closer to the desert southwest, providing some warming. This warming is very gradual. We are not tracking any major temperature swings. Through the week you can expect high's to linger a few degrees above average.

The Apple Fire continues to burn in Riverside County, north of Cherry Valley. This fire is over 28,000 acres and is 30% contained as of 9:41 p.m. August 6th. Due to onshore winds continuing through the early afternoon today, South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended the Smoke Advisory through Friday Afternoon. The smoke from the fire is likely to reach Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Joshua Tree. Not as much of this smoke is likely to transport south into the Coachella Valley but it is still a cause for concern due to lowering air quality.

This weekend, a seasonal summer weekend. Sunny skies with a high temperature of 109° by Sunday.