Warming temperatures into the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Nice-for-August temperatures felt throughout this Friday. An average high for the date is 107° and we'll stay just under that mark this afternoon.

as of 3:00 p.m.

The wind won't be calm by any means but it won't be quite as gusty as it was last night. Still breezy west winds will still continue to push smoke from the Apple Fire to the east.

You may have noticed additional smoke in the air today. That's from an additional controlled burn to help stop the spread of the Apple Fire. Air quality will remain reduced for communities east of the blaze.

Details on the Smoke Advisory can be found here.

A gradual warming will occur into the weekend and temperatures near 110° look to continue next week.