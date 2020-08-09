Tracking warmer temperatures through the week

7-Day Forecast

On Saturday, Palm Springs reached 110°. The average high temperature this time of year is 107°. Temperatures will not see much change through the next few days but we are tracking a warm-up by next weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will expand over the Southwest by the middle of the week creating warmer temperatures for Southern California. This ridge will intensify by the next weekend, bringing another heat wave. Temperatures could reach to 115° or even higher by the weekend. We will continue to track those conditions and if any advisories, watches, or warnings are issued for our location.

The Apple Fire has burned now over 32,000 acres with 35% containment. The fire is producing less smoke as firefighters get a handle on the blaze. South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended the Smoke Advisory in place for the fire to go through Sunday. They stated, "Desert Hot Springs reached the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category early on Saturday morning due to increased PM2.5 concentrations." Any transport of this smoke south into the Coachella Valley is minimal but still possible. This is dependent on how much smoke pushes through the Yucca Valley area.

Temperatures won't see much change over the next several days, though, they will remain above average. The bigger changes with more warming comes by the middle to end of the week as the ridge of high pressure intensifies.