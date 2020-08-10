Hot week; getting hotter

7-Day Forecast

A building ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest will bring warm and dry conditions through the start of the work week.

Temperatures will be similar to what was felt over the weekend and today, with even more warming forecast for the end of the week.

Elida is a category 1 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific. The current path takes the storm to the northwest through the middle of the week. Some of this tropical moisture looks to get directed into Southern California on Thursday.

Feel some shaking this morning? The fourth swarm since 2001 has occurred just over 7 miles south of the San Andreas Fault. There have been 25 earthquakes recorded (M2.5+) with the strongest being a magnitude 4.6 at 8:56 a.m.