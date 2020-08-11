Above normal temperatures continue; Excessive Heat Watch issued

7-Day Forecast

We've been feeling the heat and that's all we will be feeling throughout this week. Temperatures will continue to climb through the work week then take off in the upward direction by the weekend.

An increase in cloud cover and humidity can be expected late Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture from the south is drawn into Southern California. Dew point temperatures look to be 55°-60°.

Elida is currently a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH. This system is moving west-northwest at 15 MPH, being steered by the high pressure system that is bringing us the heat.

As the moisture in our atmosphere moves out, temperatures will be quick to climb. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley, beginning Friday, for temperatures that will exceed 115°. An Excessive Heat Warning is already in place for the High Desert, including Joshua Tree National Park, for temperatures that can climb into the one-teens as well.

Stay cool and stay safe!