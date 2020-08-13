Heat and humidity consumes the desert

7-Day Forecast

The ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the desert southwest, bringing above-normal and dangerous temperatures to the Coachella Valley. An average high for the date is 106° yet Palm Springs has climbed to 117° this afternoon despite the cloud cover.

The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at noon on Friday and remains in place through 9:00 p.m. Monday. The Coachella Valley is expecting temperatures up near 118° through the weekend while the High Desert could experience temperatures up to 112°.

Remnants of what was once Hurricane Elida will continue to bring humidity and clouds overhead. The chance for sprinkles and an isolated thunderstorm in the mountains continues through the weekend.

Stay safe and hydrated during this heat wave!