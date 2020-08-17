Excessive heat and high humidity felt across desert

7-Day Forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning that went into effect on Friday has been extended through 10:00 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures can climb up to 118° in the low desert during this time.

We'll continue record temperature watch the next few days as forecast highs climb dangerously close.

Moisture in our atmosphere will continue to plague the desert with dew point temperatures in the 60s Tuesday afternoon as well. The chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms continues through the week.

2020 continues to deliver. Check out these numbers:

Stay cool and stay safe!