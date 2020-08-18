Hot, humid, and thunderstorms

7-Day Forecast

Thunderstorms developed both to the east and west of the Coachella Valley. The storm cleared the area by 2:00 p.m. but triggered a brush fire that has burned more than 100 acres. Read more of the fire here.

More than 100 acres burning in Joshua Tree this afternoon.

A thunderstorm producing ~30 lightning strikes moved across the desert between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m. #CAwx @kesq



Read more here: https://t.co/eJ9pWUPTqk

Thunderstorm activity will continue into Wednesday across the High Desert and local mountains.

The strong ridge of high pressure that has been bringing the heat to the desert southwest will remain in place through the week.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Some tropical activity to keep tabs on is Hurricane Genevieve which is currently a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 MPH.

Moisture from this system looks to move into Southern California Friday and Saturday bringing clouds and continuing the chance for showers and storms, primarily over the mountains.