Hot and humid weather continues through week

7-Day Forecast

The hot and humid trend continues for yet another day. The average temperature for today's date is 106° but Palm Springs has already reached 113° this afternoon.

The uncomfortable and sticky conditions will continue the remainder of the week with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Still muggy on Thursday though thunderstorm develop seems more limited than what has occurred yesterday and today.

Genevieve has weakened to a category 1 hurricane and will continue to weaken as it moves into cooler ocean waters. Tropical moisture from this system still looks to flow into Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing thunderstorm chances each day over Riverside County mountains and the High Desert.