Sticky conditions persist across desert

7-Day Forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning that's been in effect since last Friday will expire tonight at 10:00, though it remains in effect for the Inland Empire until Friday night.

The 'soupy' conditions are being felt all across the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Similar dew point temperatures can be expected on Friday.

Genevieve continues to weaken as the tropical storm moves into cooler ocean waters. It looks to become a remnant low by the weekend.

It's moisture from Genevieve that will increase thunderstorm coverage over Southern California mountains and across the High Desert on Friday and Saturday.