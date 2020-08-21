Chance for mountain/desert storms continues through weekend

7-Day Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms across San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains this afternoon. There is an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for northern San Gorgonio and parts of HWY 38 until 4:15 p.m.

Turn around; don't drown.

Genevieve continues to weaken as it moves northwest into cooler ocean water. Tropical moisture from this system is aiding in the stormy and humid conditions today and Saturday.

The ridge of high pressure that's been in place over the desert southwest since last week still remains but it is weaker. Temperatures won't be excessive this weekend like they were at the beginning of the week.

The ridge will strengthen however by the middle of next week. So what does that mean?

Pro = not as humid. Con = temperatures will warm 5-7° above normal.