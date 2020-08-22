This weekend is staying hot and humid with afternoon storms

7-Day Forecast

A ridge of high pressure remaining in place continues to bring the heat and continues to filter in moisture from the south.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still above average. The average high temperature this weekend remains 106°. Due to the increase in moisture present, thunderstorms will remain possible for our local mountains and high desert areas each afternoon. There is an abundance of moisture due to remnants of hurricane Genevive filtering in to Southern California. Thunderstorm chances will decrease Monday as the ridge of high pressure pushes south into Mexico.

When we talk about the humidity being high, we are talking about elevated dewpoints. The dewpoint is the temperature that the air needs to reach in order for saturation to occur. The higher the dewpoint, the more moisture in the air. The lower the dewpoing, the drier the air. Dewpoints today are expected to be in the 70s, calling for a soupy day. In the desert, we are used to seeing dewpoints below 50°.

Due to the heat wave and near-by fires, SCAQMD has issued a Special Air Quality Advisory. The heat is elevating levels of ozone and the fires are creating poor air quality with the smoke leaving behind particulate matter. The Coachella Valley is expected to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Saturday.

Temperatures will stay hot in the triple digits. Next week we are expecting more of a warm-up as drier air filters in. This lack of moisture will help contribute to temperatures warming.