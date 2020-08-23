Humidity is slowly going down but the heat is staying

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Saturday reached a high temperature of 108°. That is just two degrees above the average of 106°. The humidity though made it feel much warmer.

A ridge of high pressure to our east continues to bring the heat and filter the moisture from the south. Dewpoints this morning are in the 60s, which is improvement from yesterday morning in the 70s! This ridge of high pressure will slowly push south into north Baja which will reduce monsoonal flow into Southern California. The week ahead is expected to be much drier.

Isolated thunderstorm chances remain for areas in the mountains and high deserts this afternoon and Monday afternoon before moisture runs low.

Temperatures will see a few degrees of a warm-up moving through the week.